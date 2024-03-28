LOS ANGELES — Arizona was able to climb back into its Sweet 16 matchup with sixth-seeded Clemson Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena, but a drought from the field that lasted over 10 minutes eventually proved too difficult to overcome.

The Wildcats again couldn't break through the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in Southern California as they fell to the Tigers, 77-72.

After the game, head coach Tommy Lloyd plus standout performers Jaden Bradley and Oumar Ballo spoke in the team's postgame press conference while GOAZCATS.com caught up with several players in the locker room to discuss the loss.

Caleb Love, Kylan Boswell, KJ Lewis, Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson all took time to reflect on the loss and the season as the Wildcats wrapped up the postseason Thursday evening.

Watch each of those interviews below:



