LONG BEACH, Calif. — Dominic Lolesio has been committed to Arizona since early in June after getting an opportunity to be seen by the team's defensive coaches in the spring. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher has helped his team at Long Beach Poly High School in California remain undefeated through eight games this year, and the Jackrabbits put together another dominant victory Friday night.

Lolesio only played a handful of snaps in the game, but he made his time on the field count with a tackle at the line of scrimmage to take down a runner early in the game.

The three-star prospect continues to feel confident about his decision to pick the Wildcats, and he is hoping to get out to campus once again next week when Arizona hosts USC in Tucson.