LONG BEACH, Calif. — Dominic Lolesio has been committed to Arizona since early in June after getting an opportunity to be seen by the team's defensive coaches in the spring. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher has helped his team at Long Beach Poly High School in California remain undefeated through eight games this year, and the Jackrabbits put together another dominant victory Friday night.
Lolesio only played a handful of snaps in the game, but he made his time on the field count with a tackle at the line of scrimmage to take down a runner early in the game.
The three-star prospect continues to feel confident about his decision to pick the Wildcats, and he is hoping to get out to campus once again next week when Arizona hosts USC in Tucson.
In the meantime, Lolesio is focused on helping Long Beach Poly continue its winning ways this season with just two games left in the regular season. The Jackrabbits are one of the top five teams in Southern California and will have plenty of attention on them in the postseason.
Lolesio is a catalyst up front for the team's defensive line, and he has been watching the Wildcats throughout the year to see how he could potentially be used in Johnny Nansen's defense at UA.
After Lolesio's game Friday, senior editor Matt Moreno took some time to chat with the future Arizona edge rusher about his final high school season, his take on Arizona this year plus much more.
Watch the full interview below:
