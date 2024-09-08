WATCH: No. 20 Arizona players postgame following 22-10 win over NAU
Arizona players Treydan Stukes and Quali Conley spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 22-10 win over NAU. The duo talked about how the team was able to pick each other up despite the struggles in the first half.
Plus, Stukes shared his thoughts on how the defense as a unit improves from the New Mexico game and how new faces on the field performed in the second half.
