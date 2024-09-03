Arizona offensive players Tetairoa McMillan and Jacory Croskey-Merritt spoke to the media to wrap up the Wildcats' 61-39 win over the Lobos.
Croskey-Merritt talked about watch McMillan put up 304 yards receiving and what it was like playing against his former team.
