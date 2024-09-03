Advertisement
Published Sep 3, 2024
WATCH: No. 20 Arizona offensive players Tuesday press conference (NAU)
circle avatar
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Twitter
@THutch1995
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Arizona offensive players Tetairoa McMillan and Jacory Croskey-Merritt spoke to the media to wrap up the Wildcats' 61-39 win over the Lobos.

Croskey-Merritt talked about watch McMillan put up 304 yards receiving and what it was like playing against his former team.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

Advertisement
Advertisement