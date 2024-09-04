Arizona defensive backs Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson spoke to the media to discuss the defensive performance against New Mexico.
Plus, Johnson shares his thoughts on the personal foul penalties the defensive unit collected at the Lobos.
