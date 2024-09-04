Advertisement

in other news

No. 21 Arizona opponent first look: NAU

No. 21 Arizona opponent first look: NAU

The Wildcats will face off against NAU this weekend and our Coein Kinney has your first look at the Lumberjacks.

Premium content
 • Coein Kinney
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (NAU)

WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (NAU)

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan Monday press conference as the ready gets ready for its game against NAU.

 • Troy Hutchison
Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award

Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award

Tetairoa McMillan wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award after historic performance.

Forums content
 • Troy Hutchison
Offensive explosion highlights Arizona's season opener

Offensive explosion highlights Arizona's season opener

The Wildcats opened the Brent Brennan era with over 600 yards of offense Saturday night against the Lobos.

Premium content
 • Matt Moreno
Sunday Rewind: Recapping No. 21 Arizona's 61-39 win over New Mexico

Sunday Rewind: Recapping No. 21 Arizona's 61-39 win over New Mexico

Our Troy Hutchison and AllSportsTucson's Steve Rivera break down the Wildcats' 61-39 win over the Lobos.

Premium content
 • Troy Hutchison

in other news

No. 21 Arizona opponent first look: NAU

No. 21 Arizona opponent first look: NAU

The Wildcats will face off against NAU this weekend and our Coein Kinney has your first look at the Lumberjacks.

Premium content
 • Coein Kinney
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (NAU)

WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (NAU)

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan Monday press conference as the ready gets ready for its game against NAU.

 • Troy Hutchison
Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award

Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award

Tetairoa McMillan wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award after historic performance.

Forums content
 • Troy Hutchison
Published Sep 4, 2024
WATCH: No. 20 Arizona DC Duane Akina Wednesday press conference
circle avatar
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Twitter
@THutch1995
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke to the media and assest the defense's performance against New Mexico.

Akina went into detail on wanted to get a better rotation at the linebacker spot instead of having Taye Brown and Jacob Ma u play 95-percent of the snaps.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

Arizona
2025Commitment List
Updated:
arizona
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Arizona
1 - 0
Arizona
Northern Arizona
1 - 0
Northern Arizona
Kansas St.
1 - 0
Kansas St.
Arizona
1 - 0
Arizona
-8.5
Finished
Arizona
61
Arrow
Arizona
New Mexico
39
New Mexico
Advertisement
Advertisement