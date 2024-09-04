in other news
No. 21 Arizona opponent first look: NAU
The Wildcats will face off against NAU this weekend and our Coein Kinney has your first look at the Lumberjacks.
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (NAU)
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan Monday press conference as the ready gets ready for its game against NAU.
Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award
Tetairoa McMillan wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award after historic performance.
Offensive explosion highlights Arizona's season opener
The Wildcats opened the Brent Brennan era with over 600 yards of offense Saturday night against the Lobos.
Sunday Rewind: Recapping No. 21 Arizona's 61-39 win over New Mexico
Our Troy Hutchison and AllSportsTucson's Steve Rivera break down the Wildcats' 61-39 win over the Lobos.
in other news
No. 21 Arizona opponent first look: NAU
The Wildcats will face off against NAU this weekend and our Coein Kinney has your first look at the Lumberjacks.
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (NAU)
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan Monday press conference as the ready gets ready for its game against NAU.
Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award
Tetairoa McMillan wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award after historic performance.
Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke to the media and assest the defense's performance against New Mexico.
Akina went into detail on wanted to get a better rotation at the linebacker spot instead of having Taye Brown and Jacob Ma u play 95-percent of the snaps.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)
- RB
- PRO
- CB
- TE
- CB
- S
- PRO
- ATH
- OT
- WR