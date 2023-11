Arizona players Michael Wiley and Gunner Maldonado shared their thoughts on Arizona's 59-23 hammering of ASU in the 97th Territorial Cup. Plus, the two talked about what it means to them to end their Duel in the Desert career with a dominating win in Tempe.

