Arizona's 14th-ranked women's basketball team remains undefeated at 6-0 after winning The Dana on Mission Bay Thanksgiving Classic over the weekend in San Diego. This week the Wildcats will again hit the road as they travel to Albuquerque to face New Mexico this weekend.

Ahead of the trip, head coach Adia Barnes and senior guard/forward Jade Loville met with reporters to review the season up to this point and discuss this Sunday's game at The Pit.

Below are some of the top sound bites from Wednesday's media session.