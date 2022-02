WATCH: Highlights from Arizona's weekly basketball press conferences

The end of the regular season is near, and Wednesday both the Arizona men's and women's basketball teams held their weekly press conferences ahead of this week's matchups. On the women's side, the Wildcats will host UCLA and USC to close out the regular season while the UA men will begin their final stretch of road games starting with a trip to the Mountain schools, Utah and Colorado.

Here is a recap of some noteworthy topics discussed by head coaches Tommy Lloyd and Adia Barnes plus guards Justin Kier and Madison Conner.