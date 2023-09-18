News More News
WATCH: Final look at Arizona's win over UTEP

Michael Wiley celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in Saturday's win for Arizona over UTEP.
Michael Wiley celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in Saturday's win for Arizona over UTEP. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Madison Carney and Troy Hutchison
GOAZCATS.com Staff

Arizona secured its second win of the season and heads into Pac-12 play at 2-1 after knocking off visiting UTEP on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats used three touchdown passes from quarterback Jayden de Laura plus another stout performance from the defense to earn the victory.

The game featured several highlight plays and gave the Wildcats some nice momentum heading into their matchup this week with Stanford.

Before Arizona turns the page on the nonconference portion of the season, GOAZCATS.com reporter Madison Carney and staff writer Troy Hutchison spent took a few minutes to break down Saturday's game.

Watch the full breakdown in the video below:


