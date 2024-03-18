WATCH: Defensive assistant coaches interviews
Arizona defensive assistants Joe Seumalo, Chip Viney, Brett Arce, Danny Gonzalez spoke to the media where they talked about the 2023-24 Wildcats' defense and what they are seeing so far from them so far throughout winter practice.
They also added what they're strengths are as coach's and how they are adapting to either Tucson or the new roles on the staff.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)