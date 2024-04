The four transfers spoke about their decision to come to Arizona and that they are expecting to contribute to the program.

Arizona’s Chubba Ma’ae, Ryan Stewart, Tre Smith and Alexander Doost spoke to the media following Day 5 of spring ball.

