WATCH: Arizona signees at Polynesian Bowl react to Jedd Fisch's departure
HONOLULU — When Arizona signees Rahshawn Clark and Michael Salgado-Medina left home for Hawaii and this week's Polynesian Bowl they anticipated landing fully knowing what the future held. By the time they arrived things had flipped upside down.
While they were in the air Sunday, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch accepted the job of head coach at Washington. Now, both are hoping to get some more information to figure out their next steps.
"Honestly, I'm shocked," Clark said in an interview with GOAZCATS.com shortly after arriving at the Polynesian Bowl check-in day. "I was on the plane with no service. So I got off the plane and my phone was dying actually, so I only had a little bit of time to process and see what's going on."
Clark, who flipped from Cal after taking a late official visit to UA, is a Seattle native who built a strong relationship with the coaching staff. Defensive backs coach John Richardson played a big role in bringing the versatile athlete to Tucson.
Salgado-Media committed to the Wildcats in June and remains locked in with his pledge while he also finds out more about the future of the rest of the staff at UA.
"I haven't heard anything from the coaches, so I'm just keeping my eyes open and seeing what's gonna happen," he said in an interview upon arrival at the Polynesian Bowl. "So you just roll with it, I guess, and see what happens."
Since both Clark and Salgado-Medina signed a National Letter of Intent with the Wildcats, they would need to request to be released from that to look into other options.
Watch the full interviews with both Arizona signees from Honolulu below:
