HONOLULU — When Arizona signees Rahshawn Clark and Michael Salgado-Medina left home for Hawaii and this week's Polynesian Bowl they anticipated landing fully knowing what the future held. By the time they arrived things had flipped upside down.

While they were in the air Sunday, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch accepted the job of head coach at Washington. Now, both are hoping to get some more information to figure out their next steps.

"Honestly, I'm shocked," Clark said in an interview with GOAZCATS.com shortly after arriving at the Polynesian Bowl check-in day. "I was on the plane with no service. So I got off the plane and my phone was dying actually, so I only had a little bit of time to process and see what's going on."