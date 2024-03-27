WATCH: Arizona's KJ Lewis, Kylan Boswell and Oumar Ballo preview Sweet 16
LOS ANGELES — KJ Lewis remembers the last time Arizona had an opportunity to play in the Sweet 16 at Crypto.com Arena. At the time it was called STAPLES Center, and he was only a fan rooting for a team that he grew up watching.
That run ended with a loss to Wisconsin, and the Wildcats' wing hopes not to see a similar result this year. Lewis will get to be on the floor Thursday afternoon when No. 2 seed Arizona squares off with sixth-seeded Clemson in the Sweet 16.
UA needs just two more wins to reach an elusive Final Four that has been within grasp during Lewis' lifetime.
Wednesday, Lewis spoke with GOAZCATS.com about his journey ahead of the team's practice prior to their matchup with the Tigers.
In addition to Lewis, we caught up with Arizona starters Kylan Boswell and Oumar Ballo to discuss what it will take to come away with a win Thursday and what to expect when the Tigers take the floor against UA in the Sweet 16 matchup.
Watch those interviews below:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news