LOS ANGELES — KJ Lewis remembers the last time Arizona had an opportunity to play in the Sweet 16 at Crypto.com Arena. At the time it was called STAPLES Center, and he was only a fan rooting for a team that he grew up watching.

That run ended with a loss to Wisconsin, and the Wildcats' wing hopes not to see a similar result this year. Lewis will get to be on the floor Thursday afternoon when No. 2 seed Arizona squares off with sixth-seeded Clemson in the Sweet 16.

UA needs just two more wins to reach an elusive Final Four that has been within grasp during Lewis' lifetime.

Wednesday, Lewis spoke with GOAZCATS.com about his journey ahead of the team's practice prior to their matchup with the Tigers.