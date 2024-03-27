Advertisement
WATCH: Arizona's KJ Lewis, Kylan Boswell and Oumar Ballo preview Sweet 16

KJ Lewis was rooting for the Wildcats as a fan the last time they played in the Sweet 16 in Los Angeles.
Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattRMoreno
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

LOS ANGELESKJ Lewis remembers the last time Arizona had an opportunity to play in the Sweet 16 at Crypto.com Arena. At the time it was called STAPLES Center, and he was only a fan rooting for a team that he grew up watching.

That run ended with a loss to Wisconsin, and the Wildcats' wing hopes not to see a similar result this year. Lewis will get to be on the floor Thursday afternoon when No. 2 seed Arizona squares off with sixth-seeded Clemson in the Sweet 16.

UA needs just two more wins to reach an elusive Final Four that has been within grasp during Lewis' lifetime.

Wednesday, Lewis spoke with GOAZCATS.com about his journey ahead of the team's practice prior to their matchup with the Tigers.

In addition to Lewis, we caught up with Arizona starters Kylan Boswell and Oumar Ballo to discuss what it will take to come away with a win Thursday and what to expect when the Tigers take the floor against UA in the Sweet 16 matchup.

Watch those interviews below:

