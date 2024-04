Arizona quarterbacks Noah Fifita , Brayden Dorman and Cole Tannenbaum spoke to the media discussing how working with the new coaching staff has gone during this camp. Plus, Fifita shared his thoughts on receivers out side of Tetairoa McMillan that have grown and stepped up to the plate.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)