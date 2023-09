Arizona players Michael Wiley and Justin Flowe talked about the Wildcats' 31-24 (OT) loss to Mississippi State. Flowe was able to get 12 tackles in 26 snaps during the game and he discussed how he was able to stay ready and focused for those snaps.

