Arizona players Jayden de Laura and Bill Norton spoke to the local media on Tuesday to discuss the team's upcoming game against NAU and how training camp has prepared them for the season ahead.

De Laura is entering his second year with the program and noted that it is "day and night" for him when talking about his understanding of the playbook. One of the things he pointed out was the communication he has with the offensive line and with his receivers.

On the defensive side of the ball, Norton talked about how he expects there to be a ton of rotation on the line and how it will help him and his teammates stay fresh throughout the game.

