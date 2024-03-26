Arizona players Gunner Maldonado, Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson spoke to the media to end the fist day of spring football. The trio shared why they made the decision as a group to stay with the program and how defensive coordinator Duane Akina played a major role in that.

Plus, they talked about what it was like going through the first practice with coach Brent Brennan and the new staff at Arizona. And, they gave they take on guys to watch this spring that could make an impact on the field.