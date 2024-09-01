Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and running back Quali Conley spoke to the media after it's 2024 season opener against New Mexico in which the Wildcats won 61-39 in an underwhelming performance. Fifita expressed excitement in Tetairoa McMillan's performance in his record-breaking game.

Fifita mentioned not being "content" with the performance and added the team has to clean up mistakes on both side of the ball while taking the brunt of the responsibility.