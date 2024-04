Arizona offensive linemen Josh Baker and Grayson Stovall spoke to the media about how things are going in spring practice and how the offensive line is developing. Plus, the duo talked about their relationship with coach Josh Oglesby and how that has grown through UFC fight nights.

