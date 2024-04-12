Arizona offensive linemen Wendell Moe, Leif Magnuson and Rhino Tapa'atoutai spoke to the media following Day 8 of spring football to discussed how working with the new staff is going. Plus, why they chose to stay with the program.

Also, Magnuson talked about his community work with the Boys and Girls Club and his plans on more outreach programs for kids in Tucson that he wants to put together.

