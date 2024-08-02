WATCH: Arizona OC Dino Babers interview (Day 3)
Arizona offensive coordinator Dino Babers spoke to the media following the conclusion of Day 3 of training camp about the evolution of the offense. Babers discussed how this offense at UA will be different than what he has done in the past at previous programs.
Plus, Babers shared his experiences from coaching in the Big 12 at Texas A&M and Baylor.
