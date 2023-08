Arizona opens up the regular season Saturday night against Northern Arizona. The Wildcats are looking to build on a 5-7 campaign in 2022, and there is plenty of optimism among the program that the team can do that in Year 3 under head coach Jedd Fisch.

Monday, Fisch met with reporters for his first weekly press conference of the season as the Wildcats begin preparations for their matchup with the Lumberjacks. The UA head coach provides an update on left tackle Jordan Morgan, breaks down the coming days of practice and more.

Watch the full media session in the video above.