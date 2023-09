Arizona coach Jedd Fisch talked about the Wildcats' upcoming game against Stanford and discussed what his team needs to do in order to leave Palo Alto with the win. Plus, Fisch shared his thoughts on what makes Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek so effective in the passing game.

