WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan training camp interview (Day 1)
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media following the conclusion of Day 1 of training camp as the Wildcats get ready for the start of the 2024 season. Brennan shared that tackle Raymond Pulido will be unavailable for the season, but didn't disclose the exact situation.
Plus, Brennan talked about getting back on the field and how this camp for him is different from his first training camp when he was at San Jose State.
