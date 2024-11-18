WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan press conference (TCU week)

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan talked to the media about the Wildcats' 27-3 win over Houston and how the offense was able to turn things around. Plus, Brennan shared his thoughts on the mood in the locker room with the team needing two wins to become bowl eligible with just two games left in the season.

