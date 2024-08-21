WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan post-practice interview (Day 17)
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke for the final time during training camp with it coming to a near end and the team getting ready to switch to game preparation for its 2024 season opener against New Mexico.
Brennan shared his thoughts on the added depth of the offensive line and how comfortable he is with the starting unit. Plus, he discussed why he doesn't like to talk about injuries.
