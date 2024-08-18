WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan post-practice interview (Day 14)
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media following the end of Day 14 of training camp with the team going in full pads, which means full contact for everyone outside of the quarterback position.
Brennan shared his thoughts on how the backup quarterback job is going and discussed how the last week of camp will be the time where the staff sets roles for the QBs behind Noah Fifita.
