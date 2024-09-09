Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media for the only time this week on Monday with the Wildcats hitting the road to face No. 14 Kansas State on Friday in the final non-conference game of the 2024 season.

With the team heading into a Top 20 showdown, Brennan gave an update on running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and his status for the game. Plus, he talked about the importance of Josh Baker to the offensive line and how not having on the field against NAU was tough.