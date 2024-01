Arizona held new head coach Brent Brennan's introductory press conference on Wednesday with A.D. Dave Heeke sharing his thoughts on the hiring process and Brennan talking about what it means to him to be leading the program.

Brennan talked about his beliefs as a head coach on how to build a program, how to lead young men and what it takes to be successful in Tucson. Plus, he shared how former Arizona football coaching legend Dick Tomey has shaped him as a person and coach.