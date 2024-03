Arizona guard Caleb Love struggled against Oregon scoring just six points on 2 of 11 shooting from the field. In the tournament Love scored 17 points while going 6 of 24, which makes it three-straight game where he has struggled to find his rhythm.

Love talked about the zone defense that Oregon threw at him and how that has been an issue for him over the last several games. Plus, he shared his thoughts on areas the team needs to improve as it gets ready for the big dance.