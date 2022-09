Kylan Boswell wasn't always going to forgo his senior season to join Arizona's basketball team a year ahead of schedule, but late in the spring he decided to make that move. Wednesday, he had his first chance to meet local Tucson reporters to discuss his reasoning for the early jump to college, the adjustment that has come along with it, and his outlook for the upcoming season plus more.

