football

WATCH: Arizona defensive players Wednesday press conference (Utah week)

Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0VIM2tLWlF0cm1FP3NpPUVUNG1vTk9xRFR1YXV5LXE/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Arizona defensive players Dalton Johnson and Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against No. 10 Utah. The duo talked about areas the defense needs to improve on and how the bye week came at the right time.

