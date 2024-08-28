Arizona defensive players Jacob Manu, Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' 2024 opening game against New Mexico. The trio talked about how the defense as a unit is excited to suit up and hit guys on an opposing team instead of their own offense.

Plus, the trio broke down what they saw from New Mexico's first game of the season and what the Lobos' offense does to present a threat to the defensive unit.