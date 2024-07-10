Advertisement
WATCH: Arizona coach Brent Brennan Big 12 Media Day side sessions

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattRMoreno
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

LAS VEGAS — Arizona is a few weeks out from the start of training camp, and Wednesday head coach Brent Brennan and a collection of Wildcats players met with reporters in the first-ever Big 12 Media Day in Las Vegas.


In addition to his 15-minute session answering questions from the crowd while at the podium at Allegiant Stadium, the Arizona head coach also had two separate side sessions with the media to expand on some of the topics about his team headed into the season.

Below you can watch both breakout sessions where he talks about a variety of topics including an update on the summer workouts and more.


