WATCH: Arizona CBs Tacario Davis and Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Day 13)
Arizona cornerbacks Tacario Davis and Marquis Groves-Killebrew spoke to the media following the conclusion of Day 13 of training camp. Davis talked about preparing for a season with hype surrounding him and how the work ethic doesn't change.
Groves-Killebrew shared his story on how he came to Arizona. Plus, he discussed how the staff in Tucson has already helped his development.
