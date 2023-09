Arizona was able to add an extra assistant coach with the new rule change by the NCAA that allows programs to have a third paid assistant on staff. The Wildcats went out and got Josh Bloomer, who has been at Duke and most recently South Carolina during his 20-plus years in the game.

Bloomer has worked improving offenses and helping teams become more aggressive on the base paths. During his interview, he mentioned that the Wildcats will be running more during the upcoming 2024 season.