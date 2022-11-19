Coming off an upset win over UCLA, Arizona looked to carry that momentum into Saturday afternoon's contest against Washington State as the Wildcats still had some hope of reaching a bowl game with two wins to end the season. They first had to take care of the Cougars and Jayden de Laura's former team, but Arizona fell behind early and couldn't find any rhythm offensively until it was too late as the Wildcats fell 31-20.

Arizona drove down the field the next two drives which resulted in a pair of field goals for Tyler Loop with another touchdown for the Cougars in between as Arizona trailed 21-6 at the half.

The defense came up with another big stop that included a sack by Isaiah Ward before the Wildcats wound up turning the ball over on downs again on the next drive on a 4th-and-4 play at their own 40-yard line. The Cougars took advantage this time, marching 60 yards down field to take a 14-0 lead.

"We had some pressure on the left side and Mike had to keep it on the 4th-and-2 and got stopped a quarter of a yard short where Jayden was standing in the end zone by himself," head coach Jedd Fisch said.

As Arizona looked to find some momentum, a 25 yard run by Michael Wiley and 19 yard pass to Dorian Singer helped de Laura and the offense drive into the Cougars side of the field, but they elected to go for it on 4th-and-2 just outside the red zone and Wiley was stopped just short on a run to the outside to turn the ball over on downs. Fisch said after the game the call on that play was to throw back to de Laura in the end zone, but it got blown up.

Washington State drove deep into the Wildcats territory again on the next drive, but a fumble was forced and recovered by Tacario Davis to give Arizona the ball right back.

The Cougars won the coin toss and elected to receive, taking the opening drive down the field for a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. de Laura and the offense came out for their first offensive possession and it was a three-and-out that included a sack on a blitz on a free rush.

Arizona got the ball first out of the half and looked to climb its way back into the game, but a three-and-out ended those hopes quickly.

The Wildcats defense played well holding Washington State off the scoreboard in back-to-back drives out of the half before the first of three second half interceptions by de Laura pinned the Cougars deep in the Wildcats territory. The Arizona defense was able to hold Washington State to a field goal, but de Laura threw a pick-six two plays later to extend the Cougars lead to 31-6.

de Laura threw his third interception on the very next drive as he just did not seem to be in synch with his pass catchers all afternoon. de Laura was 28 of 46 for 357 yards with one touchdown and a career-high four interceptions on the afternoon. He was able to find the end zone on the ground in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats first touchdown of the game.

"They give you just enough blitz," Fisch said. "You got to be aware of their pressures at all times. They're long, they're tall up front, they play good coverage scheme and we didn't execute our offense is really what happened more than anything."

Dorian Singer led all receivers with a career-high 176 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. It was his fourth game this season with at least 100 yards.

Outside of Singer's big game, the defense was the other highlight of the game for Arizona. They had seven tackles for loss and three pass breakups as a team. Jaxen Turner led the way with 10 tackles, while Gunner Maldonado had his best performance of the season with eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

"Their growth I think has come from the amount of young players we're playing in their," Fisch said. "Early on in the season, I would say we were probably playing somewhere in the range of 13-14 players on defense and now I think we're playing about 19-20 players on defense so they're fresher. They're coming in with more pass rush because their not having to play 53 reps in a game. They're playing 32 reps in a game or 34 reps in a game. I think that's a huge part of the pass rush."

All eyes are on next Friday now as the Wildcats take on Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.

"I'm really just playing for my seniors," Jacob Manu said on preparing for his first Territorial Cup. "I'm trying to just get this win for the program and all of Arizona because I know this means a lot.

Arizona usually gets the day off on Sunday, but that is not the case this week with ASU coming to town on a short week.

"Normally we have a 24-hour rule to move on, Fisch said. "We have a 24-minute rule. It is time to move on and get ready for the Cup."

The Wildcats bowl hopes come to an end, but they still have a lot to play for against the Sun Devils with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. MST at Arizona Stadium.

