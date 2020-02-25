News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-25 16:46:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video: Jemarl Baker Jr. talks about Arizona's trip to Los Angeles

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}