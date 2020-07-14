GOAZCATS - Video: Arizona target D'Marco Dunn at Big Shots Beach Bash

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina – Tar Hell Illustrated was on hand this past weekend for the Big Shots Beach Bash and shot the following isolation video of class of 2021 North Carolina target D’Marco Dunn.

Dunn, who is 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, is rated the No. 77 overall prospect nationally in the class. Among his other offers are North Carolina, Louisville, Houston and Wake Forest.