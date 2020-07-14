GOAZCATS - Video: Arizona target D'Marco Dunn at Big Shots Beach Bash

Video: Arizona target D'Marco Dunn at Big Shots Beach Bash
MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina – Tar Hell Illustrated was on hand this past weekend for the Big Shots Beach Bash and shot the following isolation video of class of 2021 North Carolina target D’Marco Dunn.
Dunn, who is 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, is rated the No. 77 overall prospect nationally in the class. Among his other offers are North Carolina, Louisville, Houston and Wake Forest.
****
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)