HOLLYWOOD — Pac-12 Media Day once again took place in person Tuesday for the first time since 2019, and it gave reporters an opportunity to meet with a couple players from each team face to face ahead of the upcoming season. Arizona was represented by veteran receiver Stanley Berryhill III and senior linebacker Anthony Pandy.

Both players have witnessed plenty of changes throughout their time with the program, so another coaching change has not dampened their enthusiasm about their future. Berryhill and Pandy both pointed to how much new head coach Jedd Fisch has reignited the Wildcats with his energy and dedication to improving the product on the field.

The duo spent around 20 minutes speaking with the media Tuesday and GOAZCATS.com was there to check in with the two players ahead of Arizona's training camp next week.

Watch the full video of our time with Pandy and Berryhill in Los Angeles below.

