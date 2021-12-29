VIDEO: Arizona early signing period review

Arizona has put together one of its best recruiting classes in over a decade thanks to a strong finish earlier this month ahead of the early signing period. The Wildcats now sit at No. 24 overall in the current Rivals team recruiting rankings with several of the top recruits joining the class late in the process.

GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison is joined by senior editor Matt Moreno to analyze the work the UA coaching staff did over the last year in putting together the 2022 class, and offer up some of their picks for most important players in the class.

Watch the video below for a quick review or hit the links to listen to our full podcasts breaking down the offensive and defensive additions for Arizona in the early signing period.

• Click here for our full breakdown of the offense

• Click here for our full breakdown of the defense