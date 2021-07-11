MISSION VIEJO, California — After a passing tournament with his Servite High School squad last weekend four-star 2022 tight end Keyan Burnett decided to inform the coaching staff at USC that he would be decommitting from the program. The California native gave the Trojans his pledge back in March, but after thinking about how he would fit into the offensive scheme in Los Angeles he decided to reevaluate his options.

Arizona is one school that has remained squarely in the picture with the four-star recruit. He visited Tucson with his high school teammates Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan last month, and he has another connection to the Wildcats with his dad, Chester, being a former player at UA during the Desert Swarm era.

All of that has Jedd Fisch's program right in the mix for the big tight end, and GOAZCATS.com caught up with Burnett over the weekend at the South County Classic in California as he again put on a strong showing for his team.

We discussed a variety of topics with the high-level tight end including his decision to back away from the pledge to USC, his thoughts on Arizona, what it would mean to play alongside Fifita plus how much his dad's experience at UA is playing into his interest in the program and more.

Watch the full interview with Burnett, who is one of Arizona's top targets, in the video below from the South County Classic passing tournament in Orange County.

***