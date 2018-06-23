Versatile Jalen Hill looks like a diamond in the desert
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Thanks to a breakout spring on the Nike EYBL circuit, Jalen Hill has seen his recruitment expand from the mid-major level into one that is reaching some of the best along the West Coast. He discussed his all-encompassing skillset, five programs that have emerged as potential suitors and when the next step will be made towards his college commitment.
“I can do everything for the team,” he said about his versatile abilities. “Defense, rebounding, offense, setting screens, facilitating and being just an all-around player.”
Hill is not short for college interest, as he told Rivals.com that a group consisting of TCU, UNLV, Oregon, Arizona and Florida State have invested the most time in recruiting him.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arizona: “It was great to get that offer. It is close to home, a really great school. It is like a blueblood, and it was just great to get that one.”
Florida State: “I received that offer in February. I have a great connection with the assistant coach over there, Coach (Dennis) Gates. We have built a great relationship.”
TCU: “It is a great school. ... They offered me in January. The whole staff really likes me and I could go over there and play in maybe the best conference in college basketball.”
UNLV: “With the coaching staff, they think that I can come in and play right away. I built a relationship with the coaches over there. Coach (Marvin) Menzies over there, he is a really great guy. The coaches and facilities are great. It is like home.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Hill will complete his final month on the travel circuit next month with the Las Vegas Prospects 17-under squad.
After that, expect a cut list to be made with visits to be made in the fall.
“I want to narrow it down right after the July sessions. I would like to get it down to five, but it might be seven or eight at first,” he said. “I plan on taking my visits in the fall. I haven’t chosen the ones that I want to take yet, though.”
RIVALS’ REACTION
Hill is a 6-foot-6 wing who is a sneaky athlete, capable shot maker, traffic rebounder and multi-positional defender. He has seen his recruitment expand tremendously this spring, thanks to his versatility. On the Nike EYBL circuit, he has posted solid averages of 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and over a steal and block per contest.
Just 16 years old, Hill’s best is still to come. UNLV is the only school that has hosted the Las Vegas talent for an unofficial visit. The Rebels could have the leg up, though TCU, Arizona, Oregon and Florida State should not be discounted in their pursuit.