UA women's golf secures program's third national championship
It took an extra hole, but Arizona secured the program's third NCAA Championship Wednesday in Oklahoma when junior Haley Moore sank a birdie putt on the 18th hole in a playoff with Alabama senior Lakareber Abe. At one point Arizona held a commanding lead but after four matches things were all square at two wins apiece for the two teams on the tournament's final day.
Abe tied things up on the final hole with a miraculous shot to force the playoff before Moore sank her shot to end an improbable run to the title for the Wildcats. UA went into the tournament as the No. 8-seed and avoided elimination in the stroke play portion of the tournament earlier in the week avoiding it only by an eagle on the 18th hole from junior Bianca Pagdanganan that forced a playoff with Baylor.
UA eventually won that playoff to advance to match play beating top-seeded UCLA and Stanford Tuesday to advance to Wednesday's championship against the Crimson Tide, the tournament's second-seeded team.
Moore struggled for a lot of the tournament and had to come back down the stretch, but she came up big when it mattered most securing the team's first national title since 2000 and the third in program history.
"When I got down one down I just old myself, 'there's a lot of golf let, just keep making pars and hitting good shots," Moore said on the Golf Channel broadcast. "On 13 I made a really good par save and then just battled it out 14, 15, 16, 17 and on. I could've won it on 16, but I just kept breathing and my assistant coach was by my side the entire time no matter what happened, so I can't thank him enough for that."
Arizona head coach Laura Ianello, who was part of the last Wildcats team to win the national title, now has a championship as the coach of the team in her eighth season at the helm of UA's women's golf team. Ianello had to guide the team through plenty of adversity throughout the season as well as in this week's tournament, but the UA coach was able to get the team on track to take home the title Wednesday.
"This year it has been an interesting year," Ianello said. "With the talent of these five young women I knew anything was possible. We played solid this entire spring, and we didn't play our best. So, in my gut I still felt like we had something else out there. When we got here, getting through regionals can be a bear, I knew anything was going to be possible.
"... Arizona is my home. It's where I went to school and it needs to be back home. So I'm so proud I got to be the coach to bring it back."
Pagdanganan had been Arizona's most consistent player this week, but she struggled Wednesday losing her match to Cheyenne Knight 4 and 2. Kristen Gillman beat Gigi Stoll 4 and 3 to secure the other point for Alabama. Freshman Yu-Sang Hou had teh biggest upset of the day taking down Alabama star Lauren Stephenson, the No. 7-ranked amateur in the world, 4 and 3 before Sandra Nordaas went 1up over Angelica Moresco to even things at 2-2 as Moore and Abe were ready to hit the 18th hole.
Despite not having her best day, Pagdanganan was happy to be part of a national title-winning team Wednesday.
"I honestly did not see this coming," she said. "It was such a huge dream of mine, and knowing that it has come true is amazing. It's the best feeling in the world. I'm so honored to have these girls as my teammates and to have met my coaches. They've made me a better person and player.
"... Who knew that putt could go a long way. It's amazing. Ever since that putt it just helped pump my teammates up and I think that's what helped get us here."