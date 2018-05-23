It took an extra hole, but Arizona secured the program's third NCAA Championship Wednesday in Oklahoma when junior Haley Moore sank a birdie putt on the 18th hole in a playoff with Alabama senior Lakareber Abe. At one point Arizona held a commanding lead but after four matches things were all square at two wins apiece for the two teams on the tournament's final day.

Abe tied things up on the final hole with a miraculous shot to force the playoff before Moore sank her shot to end an improbable run to the title for the Wildcats. UA went into the tournament as the No. 8-seed and avoided elimination in the stroke play portion of the tournament earlier in the week avoiding it only by an eagle on the 18th hole from junior Bianca Pagdanganan that forced a playoff with Baylor.

UA eventually won that playoff to advance to match play beating top-seeded UCLA and Stanford Tuesday to advance to Wednesday's championship against the Crimson Tide, the tournament's second-seeded team.

Moore struggled for a lot of the tournament and had to come back down the stretch, but she came up big when it mattered most securing the team's first national title since 2000 and the third in program history.

"When I got down one down I just old myself, 'there's a lot of golf let, just keep making pars and hitting good shots," Moore said on the Golf Channel broadcast. "On 13 I made a really good par save and then just battled it out 14, 15, 16, 17 and on. I could've won it on 16, but I just kept breathing and my assistant coach was by my side the entire time no matter what happened, so I can't thank him enough for that."