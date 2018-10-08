A lot of new faces will be embraced at McKale Center come the season opener on Nov. 7 against Houston Baptist.

However, for returning sophomores like Ira Lee, Alex Barcello and Emmanuel Akot this will be a year to shoulder more responsibility both on and off the court.

Head coach Sean Miller touched on a number of subjects at the team’s official media day last week and did not hold back praise of his second-year players.

A season ago the Wildcats averaged just over 80 points per game and connected on 237 shots from behind the arc, which was good enough for fifth in the Pac-12 Conference at around 37 percent on the season. However, Arizona’s two best shooters from deep are no longer on the roster with Parker Jackson-Cartwright (41.7 percent) exhausting his eligibility and Allonzo Trier (38 percent) now playing for the New York Knicks.

From what Miller has seen so far, Barcello looks to have the scoring touch the Wildcats will desperately need from outside this season in a more uptempo, guard-oriented style of play.

“Alex, right now, is our team’s best shooter on the team,” Miller said of the sophomore. “This year, unlike last year, we’ll play Alex both on the ball at the one but also off the ball where he could play with maybe one or two guards.”

Barcello, a Chandler native, finished the 2017-18 season averaging 2.4 points per game while being on the court for a little over nine minutes each contest. He will look to make a leap both as a player and a leader for the newcomers as he heads into his second season in Tucson.

“All of us returners we want to be leaders for the guys that came in,” he said. “We want to show them how it is here and set that tone for them and let them take it from there and us grow as a team and as individuals as well.”