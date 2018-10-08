UA's sophomores working to make a bigger impact for 2018-19
A lot of new faces will be embraced at McKale Center come the season opener on Nov. 7 against Houston Baptist.
However, for returning sophomores like Ira Lee, Alex Barcello and Emmanuel Akot this will be a year to shoulder more responsibility both on and off the court.
Head coach Sean Miller touched on a number of subjects at the team’s official media day last week and did not hold back praise of his second-year players.
A season ago the Wildcats averaged just over 80 points per game and connected on 237 shots from behind the arc, which was good enough for fifth in the Pac-12 Conference at around 37 percent on the season. However, Arizona’s two best shooters from deep are no longer on the roster with Parker Jackson-Cartwright (41.7 percent) exhausting his eligibility and Allonzo Trier (38 percent) now playing for the New York Knicks.
From what Miller has seen so far, Barcello looks to have the scoring touch the Wildcats will desperately need from outside this season in a more uptempo, guard-oriented style of play.
“Alex, right now, is our team’s best shooter on the team,” Miller said of the sophomore. “This year, unlike last year, we’ll play Alex both on the ball at the one but also off the ball where he could play with maybe one or two guards.”
Barcello, a Chandler native, finished the 2017-18 season averaging 2.4 points per game while being on the court for a little over nine minutes each contest. He will look to make a leap both as a player and a leader for the newcomers as he heads into his second season in Tucson.
“All of us returners we want to be leaders for the guys that came in,” he said. “We want to show them how it is here and set that tone for them and let them take it from there and us grow as a team and as individuals as well.”
Like Barcello, Lee and Akot will also play a role in winning games and setting the Arizona standard for their newer teammates.
Lee, ended the season logging in 10.2 minutes per game to go along with 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. He will look to stay consistent in his contribution this season and block out any outside noise after enduring some off the court issues over the summer which included an citation for driving under the influence as well as the death of his grandmother.
Akot, who played in 31 games, which was more than both Barcello (21) and Lee (27), averaged fewer than two points per game in his 10.4 minutes of play last season.
Both Akot and Lee acknowledged they’ve taken it upon themselves to take on a leadership role in showing Arizona’s younger players and graduate transfers what will be expected of them under Miller.
“We just show the guys this is how it’s done at Arizona and everyone has done a great job adjusting to the culture here,” Akot said.
Lee is taking a more communicative approach.
“Honestly, making sure I’m communicating with everybody. Making sure everybody’s comfortable, everybody knows the system so when the season does start we can hit the ground running,” he said.
There are still many questions surrounding Miller and his team with so many new faces coming on board this year, but one thing that looks to be certain is the hope for more production from the second-year group.
“A lot of times, and this really happened in the transition when I first came here from our first season to our second, it wasn’t necessarily the new faces that impacted our success it was more the returning players growing, improving and being much more ready as sophomores than maybe they would’ve been as freshmen,” Miller said about his returning sophomore group which makes up nearly a quarter of the roster this year when you include Brandon Randolph who might be leaned on most out of the sophomore unit. “Each of them, in their own right, I think will return more confident, bigger, stronger and obviously more experienced.
“... From your freshman year to your sophomore year my experience is that’s the biggest jump a player can make, and we have several who are in that boat.”
The Wildcats’ returners will get their chance to be in front of home crowd at McKale Center this weekend when the annual Red and Blue Game takes place Sunday at 12 p.m. MST as the unofficial tip to the upcoming season.