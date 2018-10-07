"Obviously we're working on a lot of different things there. But in a game like that where you're struggling offensively, your defense needs to keep you in the game or keep your head in, and they did that."

"That was really a good performance," Sumlin said. "Two weeks in a row in the second half the guys played very well. We gave up a score last week against USC just once. Then this week really was kind of the same story except for the things that we've been harping on; turnovers and getting off field. You have games where your defense may not be playing that well and the offense’s job is to score more points than the opponent to win.

The second 30 minutes have been the sweet spot for UA's defense this season. Saturday's win over the Golden Bears (3-2, 0-2) was the latest example of that.

As the Wildcats (3-3, 2-1 Pac-12) continue to figure how to best approach things on the offensive side of the ball, the defense scored a major victory with two turnovers for touchdowns and four takeaways overall with all of them coming in the second half.

If there was going to be a weak link heading into Arizona's first season under head coach Kevin Sumlin it was supposed to be the Wildcats' defense. Instead, at the end of Saturday night's 24-17 win over Cal there wouldn't have been a victory to celebrate without defensive coordinator Marcel Yates' group.

Scottie Young Jr. iced the game with his interception return for a touchdown with just over three minutes left in the game, but the play that started it all was a bizarre interception by linebacker Colin Schooler that turned into a fumble when the ball was punched out as Schooler was making his way down the field toward the end zone. In a stroke of luck the ball rolled right into the hands of cornerback Azizi Hearn who was acting as a lead blocker for Schooler.

Hearn then ran the rest of the way into the end zone to help the Wildcats regain a lead in the second half. Schooler joked that it was all planned out that way, but it was certainly a play that sparked the Wildcats and eventually helped lead to a solid victory for UA – its first against a team with a winning record this year.

"That went from good play, bad play, to great play," Schooler said. "That was a huge momentum swing and I have to have trust in my teammates to pick up the slack sometimes.”

Turnovers and wacky plays aside, the most promising moment for Arizona's defense and something that could truly lead to the group continuing to head in the right direction was a fourth-down play near the goal line in the fourth quarter.

The play was stuffed by the Wildcats and it changed the momentum in the game even with the Wildcats giving the ball back on a fumble on the ensuing drive. It made life just a bit more difficult for Cal quarterback Brandon McIlwain and it was one of those moments that could help propel Arizona's defense as the season moves along.

“Yeah, that was huge," Schooler said. "We were only up by three points at the time, so if they convert that or even score then we don't have the lead anymore. And who knows what happens the rest of that game, but that just shows everybody doing their job, and it was a good stand.”

The work from Arizona's defense didn't go unnoticed by the players on the other side of the ball. Winning a game with 265 yards of total offense isn't going to happen often and the UA offensive players appreciated the defense picking up the slack Saturday night.

"Absolutely incredible," redshirt senior receiver Tony Ellison said of the Wildcats' defense against Cal. "They stepped up when it mattered and it was great. It was fun to watch. That being said, the offense needs to pick it up next week.”

For Sumlin things might not be perfect yet during this transition season as he starts to put his imprint on the program, but one thing he has been pleased with is his team's fight and determination each week.

"This is an interesting group of guys just because you look at these games that we played, these six games they have never quit," he said. "They played hard to the end of every game; the ones we have lost, and the ones we have won. We have to keep getting better and we have to keep taking another step.

"But the thing that gives us a chance in all of these games has been their effort and as long as we continue to have that, we are going to have a chance to win games."