Arizona moved up three spots to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, it was announced Monday.

This jump in rankings came after the Wildcats’ first road sweep in the mountains since 2015, which was highlighted by playing in their first triple-overtime game since beating Cal in 2011. UA was able to take down Utah, 105-99, in a thriller before getting their first win against Colorado in Boulder in close to nine years.

The two wins handed both Colorado and Utah their first home losses of the season.

"We knew everyone was trying to make excuses for us, and we don't make any excuses,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said following the win over the Buffaloes.