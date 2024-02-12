UA jumps to No. 5 in the latest AP poll, Larsson wins his first Pac-12 POW
Arizona moved up three spots to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, it was announced Monday.
This jump in rankings came after the Wildcats’ first road sweep in the mountains since 2015, which was highlighted by playing in their first triple-overtime game since beating Cal in 2011. UA was able to take down Utah, 105-99, in a thriller before getting their first win against Colorado in Boulder in close to nine years.
The two wins handed both Colorado and Utah their first home losses of the season.
"We knew everyone was trying to make excuses for us, and we don't make any excuses,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said following the win over the Buffaloes.
Larsson wins Pac-12 Player of the Week
Senior guard Pelle Larsson led the Wildcats in the team’s two victories, averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.5 steals per game on 61% shooting, earning him Pac-12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.
This marks Larsson's first time winning the award in his four-year collegiate career at both Arizona and Utah.
Larsson is the fourth UA player to win the award this season joining Kylan Boswell (Nov. 13), Oumar Ballo (Dec. 26) and Caleb Love (Jan. 8).
"Pelle is a problem solver and he's a winner and we're lucky to have him," Lloyd said after Larsson's career-high 27 point, 8-assist performance at his former school.
Despite putting up career numbers, Larsson is not too concerned with his stats and is focused more on the team's success.
"I'm just playing with my teammates, the other stuff doesn't really matter, it's the five guys on the court that matters," Larsson said following the Utah game.
Other Conference Player of the Week nominees included KJ Simpson (Colorado), Frankie Collins (Arizona State), Maxime Raynaud (Stanford), Lazar Stefanovic (Utah), Keion Brooks Jr. (Washington) and Jaylen Wells (Washington State).
Up next for Arizona
Arizona (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12) has won its past five contests and its next test will come Saturday night when it hosts in-state rival Arizona State (12-12, 6-7). Tipoff is at 7:30 (MST) and the game will be televised on FS1.
Last season, the Sun Devils handed Arizona just its second defeat and most recent home loss under Tommy Lloyd.
