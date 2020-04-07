What do you see on the horizon for Oklahoma State? Seemingly one piece is missing, by the end of April will OSU have JT Thor, Donovan Williams, a grad transfer like Jeriah Horne or someone else?? — Blake Goddard (@BgodtheGoat) April 5, 2020

J.T. Thor (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

J.T. Thor and Donovan Williams are the two prospects from the 2020 class that Oklahoma State has locked in on. As of this moment, the Pokes have only one scholarship to fill and it would seem that the first prospect that takes it would get it. I expect them to make their decisions later this month. Williams is settled on a group of three but Kansas State and Oklahoma State have a better chance than Texas. While the Pokes would like to land another shot-maker, I don’t see Williams landing in Stillwater for now. Focused on his own group of three that also includes Auburn and UCLA, it is more of a battle between the Cowboys and the Tigers for Thor. Might Thor be waiting to see what Greg Brown does first before deciding on his eventual home? Possibly but, either way, I am fairly confident Thor will pick Oklahoma State. If Oklahoma State sees another leave its program, it could try and snag both Thor and Williams, or fill that vacancy with someone like grad-transfer Jeriah Horne. The Pokes are also a finalist for four-star center Adama Sanogo, who could reclassify into the 2020 class later this year.

How does Pitt fill it’s last 2 scholarships? — Pitt.MBB (@PittHoopsMBB) April 5, 2020

Will Jeffress

Pitt’s best case scenario is landing Will Jeffress, the four-star forward that reclassified into the 2020 class earlier this winter, and hitting on a transfer in the coming weeks. For Jeffress, I expect a decision this month. Things have been relatively difficult for him, seeing that he was unable to take any of his five official visits due to the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA's suspension of in-person recruiting. He is settled on a final group of 10 but the better academic schools in the mold of Northwestern, Stanford and Vanderbilt could prove to be difficult to beat. Still, at this time, I will say that he is Pitt-bound. As far as for its final scholarship, no one is saying that Jeff Capel has to use it. Rather, the Panthers could take the wait-and-see approach before deciding on a transfer that fits their program. Trey Murphy, a sit-out sophomore transfer from Rice who is most known for his shot-making, is one name that they have been attached to in recent weeks.

Thoughts on syracuse with the addition of griffin, still think Tapé is orange bound as well? — LL Cool Bae (@LittleRegion) April 5, 2020

Alan Griffin (AP Images)

I am not sure if Alan Griffin will receive a waiver to play immediately next season, or even if he will pursue one, but the former Illinois standout is a solid addition for Syracuse. He fits the Orange's program and personnel perfectly. A long and versatile wing that should be a quality plug-in within Syracuse's vaunted 2-3 zone, Griffin should have no issues contributing, at least on the defensive end. Looking ahead, Syracuse will definitely be without Elijah Hughes in a year. Marek Doležaj will also have graduated, so there will be a major need for a scoring wing. Griffin only started two games during his first two years at Illinois, but he is an improving wing that should be that much better following his sit-out season beginning in the fall. For Patrick Tape, we know by now that he is Duke-bound.

Bryce Aiken? — Pedro Pantilones (@heartfreecoffee) April 5, 2020

Bryce Aiken is one of the top graduate-transfers available this offseason. The Harvard star is down to a final four of Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan and Seton Hall and a decision is expected in the coming days. Seton Hall has long been the expected landing spot for Aiken since he entered the transfer portal and nothing has changed since then. Maryland’s name has also gained some traction, while Iowa State and Michigan seem to be involved with some of the best transfers this spring.

What's your prediction on Kerwin Walton and Brandon Murray. Any other Hoyas info — Theron Kellam (@Theeeasy919) April 6, 2020

Kerwin Walton (GoldandBlack.com)