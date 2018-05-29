The spring travel ball season is now behind us and by the time the July evaluation periods begin, a slew of highly rated prospects will be off the board. In this week’s #TwitterTuesday, we answer your questions pertaining to the recruitment of Joseph Girard and Josh Green, whose 2018 classes may have flown under the radar, and what Florida might do for its wing needs

Which schools are the major players in the recruitment of Josh Green? — Josh Williams (@RockChalkDd) May 28, 2018

Josh Green

Josh Green's recruitment has not been discussed as much as others, but that doesn’t mean that interest in the Aussie guard is lacking. Kansas, Arizona, USC, UCLA, UNLV and Villanova have all offered, but Green is not close to a college commitment. When it does come time to decide, Arizona should have a say as his family lives in Phoenix and the Wildcats have placed a heavy value on him. The same can be said for USC and UCLA, and Kansas could make a push in the weeks ahead. UNLV, where his brother Jay plays, could be a factor. However, after offering in April, Villanova has gained some traction with Green. Thanks to the Wildcats' recent success, especially with its guard play, Jay Wright’s program could be the dark horse. Others could definitely jump into the mix, but Kansas, Arizona, USC, UCLA, UNLV and Villanova should be seen as the primary contenders for Green.

Thoughts on Jospeh Girard? Where do you think he is in his recruitment and who leads? — Cuse_ball (@cuse_bb) May 28, 2018

Joe Girard Jon Lopez/Nike

Joseph Girard already sits as the leading scorer in New York state history and has yet to begin his senior year. The prolific shooter has made great strides within his game of late, showing the ability to defend his position and also create for others. Girard holds offers from Duke, Syracuse, Michigan and Ohio State, with many other programs tracking his progress. Many believed that Girard could make an early commitment but things seemed to have slowed down some with his recruitment. At this point, I expect him to cut his list by mid-June. The four programs already mentioned should have a good shot of making his final list. Duke was thought to be a favorite for Girard after offering in the winter, but Michigan sits in a prime spot, too. Girard’s father played for John Beilein at Le Moyne and the family is high on Michigan. The Buckeyes are doing their part to remain in the mix but the local Syracuse program should not be discounted as they could be the dark horse for the Rivals150 junior. Other programs, including Notre Dame, Rutgers and Boston College, remain in contention as well. While pinpointing the single favorite is a bit difficult, I would be shocked if he does not end up at either Syracuse, Duke or Michigan.

#TwitterTuesday Florida is definitely after a lot of wings in the class of 2019, which names do you think the Gators have the best chance of landing? Thanks Corey — PK80 FLORIDA ™️ (@Jasonkessler16) May 28, 2018

Scottie Lewis Photo by: Kelly Kline/Under Armour

Which school’s 2018 class do you think has flown under the radar and deserves more national attention? — Three Point Range (@ThreePointRange) May 28, 2018

Josh LeBlanc HoyaReport.com